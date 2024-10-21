Ardea Resources Ltd. Announces Upcoming Annual Meeting

Ardea Resources Ltd. (AU:ARL) has released an update.

Ardea Resources Ltd. has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for November 21, 2024, in West Perth, Australia, where shareholders can participate in person or vote by proxy. The company encourages electronic access to meeting materials, aligning with modern communication practices, to ensure all shareholders are informed and prepared for this key event.

For further insights into AU:ARL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.