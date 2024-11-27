Ardea Resources Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

Ardea Resources Ltd. (AU:ARL) has released an update.
Ardea Resources Ltd. has announced the issuance of 1,500,000 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are subject to transfer restrictions and are not listed on the ASX until these restrictions are lifted. This move is part of Ardea’s strategy to incentivize and retain employees while aligning their interests with the company’s long-term goals.
