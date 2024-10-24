Ardagh Metal Packaging’s Strong Q3 Financial Performance

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) has released an update.

Ardagh Metal Packaging reported a 15% increase in Adjusted EBITDA to $196 million for Q3 2024, driven by favorable volume/mix and lower operating costs. The company also saw a 2% growth in global beverage can shipments, with strong performance in both the Americas and Europe. With a strong liquidity position and improved full-year guidance, Ardagh remains optimistic about future growth.

