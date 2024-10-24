Ardagh Metal Packaging Sees Revenue Growth in 2024

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) has released an update.

Ardagh Metal Packaging reports an increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, reaching $3.713 billion compared to $3.680 billion in the same period last year. The company’s gross profit also improved, reflecting effective cost management strategies. This financial performance highlights Ardagh’s resilience and growth in the competitive metal packaging industry.

For further insights into AMBP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.