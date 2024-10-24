Ardagh Metal Packaging sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA $142M-$152M

07:15 EDT Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA $142M-$152M
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AMBP:
- AMBP Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Ardagh Metal Packaging double upgraded to Buy at BofA
- Ardagh Metal Packaging upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA
- Ardagh Metal Packaging-Europe signs vPPA with BNZ in Portugal
- AptarGroup price target raised to $185 from $168 at Wells Fargo
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.