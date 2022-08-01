Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) shareholders are up 8.2% this past week, but still in the red over the last year

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 32%. That's well below the market decline of 11%. Ardagh Metal Packaging may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Contrary to the longer term story, the last month has been good for stockholders, with a share price gain of 8.9%. However, this may be a matter of broader market optimism, since stocks are up 7.7% in the same time.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$305m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Ardagh Metal Packaging saw its earnings per share drop below zero. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so it doesn't surprise us that the stock price is down. However, there may be an opportunity for investors if the company can recover.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:AMBP Earnings Per Share Growth August 1st 2022

This free interactive report on Ardagh Metal Packaging's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Ardagh Metal Packaging, it has a TSR of -30% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Ardagh Metal Packaging shareholders are down 30% for the year (even including dividends), even worse than the market loss of 11%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 4.8% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Ardagh Metal Packaging you should be aware of.

Of course Ardagh Metal Packaging may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.