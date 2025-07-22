ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING Earnings Preview: Recent $AMBP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING ($AMBP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,370,980,296 and earnings of $0.07 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AMBP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $AMBP Data Alerts

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMBP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMBP forecast page.

ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMBP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AMBP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a target price of $5.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Curt Woodworth from UBS set a target price of $4.5 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $5.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Pamela Kaufman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $4.1 on 06/25/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.