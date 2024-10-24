News & Insights

Ardagh Metal Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) has released an update.

Ardagh Metal Packaging has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on December 19, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 5, 2024. As a leading supplier of sustainable metal beverage cans, Ardagh operates in multiple countries and recorded revenues of $4.8 billion in 2023. This move reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding its investors while maintaining its position in the global packaging market.

