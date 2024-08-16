Ardagh Metal Packaging Appoints Schellinger As CFO

(RTTNews) - Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) announced the appointment of Stefan Schellinger as chief financial officer, starting September 1, 2024.

He will take over from David Bourne, following a transition period.

With more than 25 years of expertise in finance and commerce, Schellinger had held the position of CFO at ContourGlobal plc and served as Finance Director at Essentra plc.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares are trading at $3.38, up 0.60%.

