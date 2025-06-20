Is Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is one of 189 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMBP's full-year earnings has moved 13.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AMBP has returned about 37.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 1.2%. As we can see, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Atlas Copco AB (ATLKY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.8%.

In Atlas Copco AB's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a member of the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.3% so far this year, so AMBP is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Atlas Copco AB belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #70. The industry has moved -1.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. and Atlas Copco AB. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energias de Portugal (EDPFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Banco De Chile (BCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atlas Copco AB (ATLKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Legacy Education Inc. (LGCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fresnillo PLC (FNLPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Michelin (MGDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.