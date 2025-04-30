Is Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 191 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMBP's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that AMBP has returned about 25.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -8.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Esco Technologies (ESE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 18.3%.

For Esco Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. belongs to the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.2% so far this year, so AMBP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Esco Technologies, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #66. The industry has moved -14.4% so far this year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. and Esco Technologies could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

