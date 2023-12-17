Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) Price Target Increased by 7.16% to 4.07

The average one-year price target for Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) has been revised to 4.07 / share. This is an increase of 7.16% from the prior estimate of 3.80 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.79 to a high of 4.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.08% from the latest reported closing price of 3.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ardagh Metal Packaging. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMBP is 0.23%, an increase of 24.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 112,702K shares. The put/call ratio of AMBP is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canyon Capital Advisors holds 10,155K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 7,188K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,000K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBP by 10.69% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,267K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,357K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBP by 12.75% over the last quarter.

Platinum Equity holds 5,311K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 5,171K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,103K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBP by 18.40% over the last quarter.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ardagh Metal Packaging is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of Ardagh’s sustainable packaging business, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 23 production facilities in nine countries, employing close to 5,000 employees and had sales of approximately $3.5 billion in 2020.

