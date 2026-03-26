Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) Price Target Increased by 10.59% to 5.02

The average one-year price target for Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) has been revised to $5.02 / share. This is an increase of 10.59% from the prior estimate of $4.54 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.96% from the latest reported closing price of $4.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ardagh Metal Packaging. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 17.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMBP is 0.56%, an increase of 94.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.22% to 134,950K shares. The put/call ratio of AMBP is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canyon Capital Advisors holds 12,443K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,239K shares , representing an increase of 9.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBP by 9.07% over the last quarter.

Arini Captial Management holds 11,246K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 10,843K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,393K shares , representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBP by 36.60% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,791K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,246K shares , representing an increase of 8.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBP by 12.59% over the last quarter.

Diameter Capital Partners holds 5,376K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,090K shares , representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBP by 60.92% over the last quarter.

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