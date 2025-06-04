Is Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 189 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMBP's full-year earnings has moved 13.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AMBP has moved about 30.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 1.9% on average. This means that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Atlas Copco AB (ATLKY) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.3%.

Over the past three months, Atlas Copco AB's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. belongs to the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.2% so far this year, so AMBP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Atlas Copco AB, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this 38-stock industry is ranked #144. The industry has moved -0.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. and Atlas Copco AB as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atlas Copco AB (ATLKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.