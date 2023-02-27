Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging said on February 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $5.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.91%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.03%, the lowest has been 5.62%, and the highest has been 11.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.28 (n=70).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.50%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.30% Upside

As of February 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ardagh Metal Packaging is $6.24. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $9.03. The average price target represents an increase of 23.30% from its latest reported closing price of $5.06.

The projected annual revenue for Ardagh Metal Packaging is $5,169MM, an increase of 10.24%. The projected annual EPS is $0.38, an increase of 0.06%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ardagh Metal Packaging. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMBP is 0.18%, a decrease of 25.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.45% to 129,572K shares. The put/call ratio of AMBP is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Newtyn Management holds 7,310K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,318K shares, representing an increase of 13.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBP by 8.08% over the last quarter.

Canyon Capital Advisors holds 6,008K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,155K shares, representing a decrease of 69.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBP by 33.61% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,974K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,902K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBP by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,662K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing an increase of 97.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBP by 4,302.26% over the last quarter.

Loews holds 4,750K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Background Information

Ardagh Metal Packaging is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of Ardagh’s sustainable packaging business, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 23 production facilities in nine countries, employing close to 5,000 employees and had sales of approximately $3.5 billion in 2020.

