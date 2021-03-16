Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 17, 2021

Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARD was $27.16, representing a -0.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.26 and a 195.22% increase over the 52 week low of $9.20.

ARD is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Ball Corporation (BLL). ARD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.15. Zacks Investment Research reports ARD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.44%, compared to an industry average of 18.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

