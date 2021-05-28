Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 01, 2021

Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ARD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.65, the dividend yield is 2.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARD was $24.65, representing a -12.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.33 and a 113.98% increase over the 52 week low of $11.52.

ARD is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Ball Corporation (BLL) and International Paper Company (IP). ARD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.19.

