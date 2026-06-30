Arcutis Wins FDA Nod For ZORYVE Cream 0.3% For Plaque Psoriasis In Children As Young As Age 2

(RTTNews) - Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to expand the indication for ZORYVE (roflumilast) cream 0.3% for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous areas, to children down to age 2.

Notably, with this seventh FDA approval for ZORYVE, ZORYVE cream 0.3% becomes the first once-daily, non-steroidal topical therapy approved for children with plaque psoriasis as young as 2 years of age, according to the company.

Psoriasis is a common, chronic, inflammatory skin disease that affects an estimated 9 million people in the United States.

ZORYVE cream 0.3% is a once-daily, steroid-free topical that can be used anywhere on the body, including intertriginous areas, with no duration limit.

ZORYVE cream 0.3% was previously approved for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults and children as young as 6 years old.

The approval of the expanded indication is based on data from a 4-week Maximal Usage Systemic Exposure (MUSE) study (ARQ-151-216) evaluating ZORYVE cream 0.3% in children ages 2 to 5 years with plaque psoriasis.

In clinical studies, ZORYVE cream 0.3% demonstrated consistent safety and efficacy in improving the signs and symptoms of plaque psoriasis as seen in adults and adolescents, and was safe and well tolerated in children as young as age 2.

Supportive long-term safety data were also derived from an open-label extension study (ARQ-151-306), which evaluated the long-term safety, tolerability, and efficacy for up to 24 weeks of treatment.

In the first quarter of 2026, ZORYVE (roflumilast) sales were $105.39 million, a 65% increase from $63.85 million in the prior year.

In specific, revenues for the first quarter were $32.7 million for ZORYVE (roflumilast) cream 0.3%, $49.6 million for ZORYVE (roflumilast) topical foam 0.3%, $21.7 million for ZORYVE (roflumilast) cream 0.15%, and $1.4 million for ZORYVE (roflumilast) cream 0.05%.

ARQT has traded between $13.06 and $31.77 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $26.76, down 0.89%.

In the overnight market, ARQT is up 2.35% at $27.39.

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