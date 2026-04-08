Arcutis Stock Up 65% as Director Sells 10,000 Shares Under 10b5-1 Plan. Here's What Investors Should Know

Key Points

A director of Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported selling 10,000 shares for a total transaction value of $239,000 on April 1, 2026.

This sale represented 20.10% of Howard G. Welgus's direct common stock holdings, reducing his position from 49,744 to 39,744 shares.

The transaction involved only direct ownership; no indirect entities or derivative securities were implicated.

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Director Howard G. Welgus reported the sale of 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) on April 1, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 10,000 Transaction value $239,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 39,744 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $958,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($23.88); post-transaction value based on trade-date market close price.

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to previous transactions by Howard G. Welgus?

This 10,000-share sale matches the typical monthly trading cadence observed since 2023, consistent with prior individual sale sizes which have ranged from 9,208 to 10,139 shares.

This 10,000-share sale matches the typical monthly trading cadence observed since 2023, consistent with prior individual sale sizes which have ranged from 9,208 to 10,139 shares. What percentage of Howard G. Welgus's holdings does this transaction represent, and what does that indicate about remaining capacity?

The sale comprised 20% of his direct common stock holdings before the transaction, leaving him with 39,744 shares, or only about 14.3% of his starting holdings from two years prior, indicating a much-diminished capacity for future sales at this scale.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-04-01) $23.88 Market capitalization $2.89 billion Revenue (TTM) $376.07 million 1-year price change 65%

* 1-year performance calculated using April 1, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Arcutis Biotherapeutics develops and commercializes topical therapies for dermatological diseases, including plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, hand eczema, vitiligo, and alopecia areata.

The firm generates revenue through the development, approval, and commercialization of proprietary prescription treatments, primarily leveraging its lead product candidates ARQ-151 (roflumilast cream) and ARQ-154 (roflumilast foam).

It targets dermatologists and healthcare providers treating patients with chronic inflammatory skin conditions in the United States and select international markets.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a focus on innovative topical therapies for dermatological conditions. The company's strategy centers on leveraging differentiated formulations of established molecules to address unmet needs in chronic skin diseases. Its competitive edge lies in its robust late-stage pipeline and expertise in topical drug development for large, underserved patient populations.

What this transaction means for investors

The filing makes clear that this was a pre-planned liquidity event rather than a transaction signaling a potential shift in conviction, given it was executed under a 10b5-1 plan adopted in March 2025. Plus, with shares up about 65% over the past year, the timing aligns with a structured program rather than a reactive move.



More importantly, the business momentum has been real. Arcutis is transitioning from a development story into a commercial one, driven by its ZORYVE eczema cream. The company generated $372.1 million in net product revenue in 2025, up 123% year over year, with fourth-quarter sales alone hitting $127.5 million. That growth has translated into improving financial quality, including positive operating cash flow in Q4 and expectations to sustain it going forward. On the clinical side, recent Phase 2 data showed ZORYVE cream delivering meaningful improvements in infant atopic dermatitis, with rapid itch relief and strong tolerability, supporting a planned regulatory submission in 2026.



For long-term investors, the takeaway is straightforward. Insider selling here looks mechanical, and the core story is instead the firm’s accelerating commercialization and expanding indications.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.