Arcutis Stock Is Up 100% in a Year but Here’s Why One Fund Still Sold 1 Million Shares

Key Points

New York City-based Suvretta Capital Management sold nearly 1.1 million ARQT shares during the third quarter.

The move contributed to a decline in the overall position value by about $35.78 million.

As of September 30, the fund reported holding nearly 10.5 million ARQT shares worth $197.51 million, making it the fund's largest holding.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

New York City-based Suvretta Capital Management reported selling nearly 1.1 million shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) for the quarter ended September 30 and reducing the fund's position by $35.78 million.

What Happened

Suvretta Capital Management disclosed a reduction in its holding of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT), selling nearly 1.1 million shares during the third quarter, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14. The move lowered the stake to about 10.48 million shares valued at $197.51 million as of September 30. The transaction equates to approximately 0.43% of the fund's $3.91 billion 13F reportable assets.

What Else to Know

Suvretta's ARQT now accounts for 5.06% of 13F AUM and remains the fund’s largest reported holding.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:ARQT: $197.51 million (5.99% of AUM)

NASDAQ:BNTC: $138.57 million (4.20% of AUM)

NASDAQ:META: $125.56 million (3.81% of AUM)

NASDAQ:LEGN: $124.51 million (3.77% of AUM)

NASDAQ:ETNB: $121.72 million (3.69% of AUM)

As of November 13, shares were priced at $30.00, up a staggering 100% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is up 15% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of Monday) $30.00 Market capitalization $3.67 billion Revenue (TTM) $317.93 million Net income (TTM) ($44.32 million)

Company Snapshot

Arcutis Biotherapeutics develops and commercializes topical therapies for dermatological diseases, including roflumilast cream and foam for conditions such as plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and scalp psoriasis.

The company operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative treatments for skin disorders.

It serves healthcare providers and patients seeking advanced therapies for chronic dermatological conditions, primarily in the United States.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is dedicated to developing and commercializing topical therapies that address significant unmet needs in dermatology. Its portfolio includes late-stage assets targeting a range of chronic skin diseases.

Foolish Take

For long-term investors, this move is less about fading Arcutis and more about risk management after a dramatic re-rating. When a stock doubles in a year, trimming becomes a portfolio decision, not necessarily a fundamental one.



Arcutis recently reported third-quarter results that reinforced the story behind the rally. ZORYVE continues to gain traction as the company’s flagship topical franchise, with expanding adoption across plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and seborrheic dermatitis. Management has also been busy de-risking the pipeline. Since quarter-end, the FDA accepted a supplemental NDA for ZORYVE cream 0.3% in children ages 2 to 5, with a June 29 target action date, and the company completed enrollment in its Phase 2 INTEGUMENT-INFANT study. That kind of regulatory momentum matters for a commercial-stage dermatology company trying to turn early success into a durable revenue base.



Even after the sale, Arcutis remains Suvretta’s largest reported holding, well ahead of names like Meta and Legend Biotech. That suggests conviction hasn’t vanished, only been resized. Ultimately, Arcutis now trades like a company with real expectations baked in, and execution on pediatric expansion and sustained prescription growth will likely matter more than hype from here.



Glossary

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of all assets a fund or investment manager oversees.

13F reportable assets: Securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC under Form 13F regulations.

Stake: The ownership interest or position an investor holds in a company or asset.

Quarter ended: The final date of a three-month financial reporting period.

Biopharmaceutical company: A company that develops drugs using biological sources or biotechnology methods.

Topical therapies: Medications applied directly to the skin to treat local conditions.

Outperforming: Achieving better returns than a benchmark or comparable investment.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory authority, often containing financial or ownership information.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 975%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 23, 2025.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool recommends Legend Biotech. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.