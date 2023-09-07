Arcutis Reports Results From INTEGUMENT-OLE Long-term Extension Trial Of Roflumilast Cream 0.15%

(RTTNews) - Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) announced interim results from the INTEGUMENT-OLE long-term open-label study of roflumilast cream 0.15% in adults and children ages 6 years and older with atopic dermatitis. The company said efficacy was not only maintained but improved over time, with 46.1% and 51.0% of participants who rolled over from the roflumilast cream treatment arm in INTEGUMENT-1 or -2 achieving validated Investigator Global Assessment-Atopic Dermatitis success at week 28 and week 56, respectively. In the study, 61.5% and 66.2% of participants who rolled over from the roflumilast cream arm in INTEGUMENT-1 or -2 showed a 75% improvement from baseline in Eczema Area and Severity Index after 28 weeks and 56 weeks, respectively.

Arcutis plans to submit a supplemental New Drug Application late in the third quarter of 2023 for roflumilast cream 0.15% for the treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in individuals ages 6 years and older.

Shares of Arcutis are up 6% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.