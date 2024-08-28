News & Insights

Markets
ARQT

Arcutis Reports Positive Results For Integument Study Of Roflumilast Cream 0.05% In AD In Children

August 28, 2024 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT), Wednesday announced positive results from the INTEGUMENT-open label extension long-term study of once-daily roflumilast cream 0.05% in the treatment of mild to moderate Atopic Dermatitis or AD in children 2 to 5 years old.

The study demonstrated durable efficacy and favorable safety profile, the company noted.

After 56 weeks, INTEGUMENT-PED achieved 75% improvement from baseline in Eczema Area and Severity Index.

The Phase 3 trial of roflumilast cream 0.05% had demonstrated rapid efficacy within the first 4 weeks of treatment, and showed long-term durable efficacy and tolerability.

Arcutis intends to submit an sNDA to the FDA in the first quarter of 2025 for roflumilast cream 0.05% for the treatment of AD in individuals ages 2-5 years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARQT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.