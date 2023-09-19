News & Insights

Markets
ARQT

Arcutis' INTEGUMENT-PED Phase 3 Study Of Roflumilast Cream 0.05% Meets Primary Goal

September 19, 2023 — 08:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) Tuesday said that INTEGUMENT-PED, the company's pivotal Phase 3 study of roflumilast cream 0.05% to treat mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) in children ages 2 to 5 years met its primary goal.

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic skin condition that causes itchy rashes and inflammation.

INTEGUMENT-PED, a vehicle-controlled trial, in which Roflumilast cream 0.05% or vehicle was applied once daily for four weeks to children 2 to 5 years of age with mild to moderate AD. The study enrolled 652 children.

The primary endpoint of the study was Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) Success, defined as a vIGA-AD score of "clear" or "almost clear" plus a 2-grade improvement from baseline at Week 4.

At week 4, 25.4% of children treated with roflumilast cream 0.05% achieved IGA Success compared to 10.7% of children treated with vehicle. Significant improvements were seen as early as Week 1.

The data from this study is highly consistent with the findings from INTEGUMENT-1 and INTEGUMENT-2 pivotal studies.

The company has recently submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for roflumilast cream 0.15% for the treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in adults and children ages 6 years and older.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARQT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.