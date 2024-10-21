Arcutis: Health Canada Approves ZORYVE For Treatment Of Seborrheic Dermatitis

(RTTNews) - Arcutis Canada announced that Health Canada has approved ZORYVE for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis in patients 9 years of age and older. The Health Canada approval is based on Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 trial results. The company noted that the foam formulation is also approved in the United States, supported by the same safety and efficacy data.

"We are proud to be the first company in more than two decades to introduce a non-steroidal treatment designed to address key challenges in disease management and support improvement in overall patient outcomes," said Frank Watanabe, president and CEO of Arcutis.

