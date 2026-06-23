Arcutis Director Sells $121,000 in Stock as ZORYVE Revenue Jumps 65%

Key Points

According to a Form 4 filing, an ARQT director sold 4,946 shares for a transaction value of $121,000 on June 15, 2026.

This transaction represented 15% of Sue-Jean Lin's direct common stock holdings prior to the sale.

All shares disposed were held directly, with no indirect or derivative participation reported.

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Sue-Jean Lin, a director of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT), reported the sale of 4,946 shares of common stock on June 15, 2026, as disclosed in this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 4,946 Transaction value $121,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 27,567 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $705,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($24.38); post-transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported share count and the derived total value ($705,163.86).

Key questions

How material was this transaction relative to Lin's overall direct stake?

This sale accounted for 15% of Lin's direct holdings before the transaction, reducing her direct common stock position from 32,513 shares to 27,567 shares.

This sale accounted for 15% of Lin's direct holdings before the transaction, reducing her direct common stock position from 32,513 shares to 27,567 shares. Did Sue-Jean Lin retain any indirect or derivative ownership following the sale?

No indirect or derivative holdings were reported after this transaction; her post-transaction exposure is limited to directly held common shares.

No indirect or derivative holdings were reported after this transaction; her post-transaction exposure is limited to directly held common shares. Was this sale part of a pre-arranged plan or discretionary?

The filing indicates the transaction was executed under a 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on Dec. 4, 2025, signifying a pre-scheduled, routine disposition rather than discretionary selling.

The filing indicates the transaction was executed under a 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on Dec. 4, 2025, signifying a pre-scheduled, routine disposition rather than discretionary selling. How does this transaction compare to Lin's historical trading pattern?

This is Lin's only open-market sale during the past two years, with her prior four transactions classified as administrative; the absence of multiple sell events limits trend analysis, but this sale reflects a meaningful reduction given her available share capacity.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 6/15/26) $24.38 Market capitalization $3.28 billion Revenue (TTM) $415.62 million 1-year price change 89.65%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 15, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

ARQT develops and markets topical therapies for dermatological conditions, including roflumilast cream (ARQ-151) for plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and a pipeline featuring ARQ-154 foam, ARQ-252, and ARQ-255 for related indications.

The firm generates revenue primarily through the commercialization of proprietary dermatology treatments, leveraging late-stage clinical assets and ongoing product development.

It targets dermatologists and healthcare providers treating patients with chronic skin diseases, focusing on the U.S. market and select international opportunities.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is a biotechnology company specializing in innovative topical therapies for dermatological diseases. With a focused pipeline and successful late-stage clinical programs, the company aims to address unmet medical needs in chronic skin conditions. Its strategy centers on differentiated product formulations and expanding indications to build a competitive advantage in the dermatology market.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks more like routine portfolio management than a warning sign. Sue-Jean Lin's transaction was executed under a prearranged trading plan, and while the sale reduced her stake by about 15%, she continues to hold more than 27,500 shares, keeping meaningful exposure to Arcutis' future performance.



What's arguably more interesting is the backdrop. Arcutis has been one of the stronger commercial-stage biotech stories in dermatology, driven by growing adoption of its ZORYVE franchise, which saw first-quarter net product revenue climb 65% year over year to $105.4 million, fueled by continued prescription growth across plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and seborrheic dermatitis. Management noted that ZORYVE remained the leading prescribed branded topical treatment across its approved indications despite the typical first-quarter slowdown tied to insurance deductible resets.



CEO Frank Watanabe highlighted continued "robust demand" for ZORYVE while pointing to pipeline progress, including a supplemental FDA filing that could expand use in infants as young as three months and the launch of a first-in-human study for ARQ-234.



Arcutis posted a narrower quarterly loss of $11.3 million, compared to $25.1 million one year earlier, and the firm also generated positive operating cash flow and maintained full-year revenue guidance of $480 million to $495 million. The company's ability to keep converting prescription growth into sustainable profitability remains the bigger story.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.