ARQT

Arcutis Canada: Health Canada Approves ZORYVE Cream 0.15% - Quick Facts

March 17, 2025 — 07:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Arcutis Canada announced that Health Canada has approved ZORYVE for the treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in adults and children ages 6 years and older. The approval of ZORYVE cream 0.15% for atopic dermatitis in Canada was supported by positive results from the vehicle-controlled Phase 3 INTEGUMENT-1 and INTEGUMENT-2 trials.

The company noted that its ZORYVE cream 0.15% is formulated with HydroARQ Technology, making it a non-greasy, emollient cream that absorbs quickly and spreads easily without disrupting the skin barrier.

