News & Insights

Markets
ARQT

Arcutis Biotherapeutics: FDA To Review SNDA For Roflumilast Cream 0.15%

November 29, 2023 — 08:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) announced the FDA has accepted its supplemental new drug application for roflumilast cream 0.15% for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in adults and children down to age 6. The FDA assigned the application a PDUFA target action date of July 07, 2024.

The company said its sNDA is supported by positive results from three Phase 3 programs as well as a Phase 2 dose ranging study, and two Phase 1 pharmacokinetic studies. Roflumilast cream is a next generation topical PDE4 inhibitor.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARQT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.