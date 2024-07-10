Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $17.5, with a high estimate of $18.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. Observing a 4.48% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $16.75.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Serge Belanger Needham Raises Buy $18.00 $16.00 Uy Ear Mizuho Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc is a medical dermatology company. It is developing treatments for patients with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. It is leveraging recent advances in immunology and inflammation to develop differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets to solve persistent treatment challenges in serious diseases of the skin. The company's lead product candidate ZORYVE roflumilast cream, has successfully completed pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in plaque psoriasis, demonstrating symptomatic improvement and favorable tolerability in this population.

Financial Insights: Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Arcutis Biotherapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1682.42%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Arcutis Biotherapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -71.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arcutis Biotherapeutics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -22.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.63%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.92, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

