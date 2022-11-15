US Markets
ARQT

Arcutis Biotherapeutics' skin disease cream meets main goal in late-stage study

November 15, 2022 — 08:26 am EST

Written by Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

Adds study details, background

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc ARQT.O said on Tuesday its skin cream met the main goal in a late-stage study for treating mild to moderate atopic dermatitis.

The study was being conducted in adults and children six years and older.

The cream roflumilast showed improvement, on a scale used for assessing severity of the disease in patients, with a score of "clear" or "almost clear", according to the company.

Atopic dermatitis is the most common type of eczema, which affects nearly 9.6 million children and 16.5 million adults in the United States, Arcutis said.

The company's shares were halted in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Raghav.Mahobe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARQT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.