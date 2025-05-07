Arcutis Biotherapeutics Reports Positive Phase 3 Study Results for Investigational ZORYVE Foam 0.3% in Treating Scalp and Body Psoriasis

ZORYVE foam 0.3% shows significant efficacy for scalp and body psoriasis, with FDA review anticipated by May 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. announced positive results from a pivotal Phase 3 study of their investigational ZORYVE foam 0.3%, a once-daily treatment for psoriasis affecting the scalp and body. The study demonstrated significant improvements in both scalp and body psoriasis after eight weeks of treatment, with 66.4% of participants achieving Scalp-Investigator Global Assessment (S-IGA) Success and 45.5% achieving Body-Investigator Global Assessment (B-IGA) Success. Patients also reported rapid relief from itch, with notable decreases observed as soon as 24 hours after the first application. ZORYVE foam was well-tolerated, and the safety profile aligned with previous Phase 2 results. The Supplemental New Drug Application for ZORYVE is under review by the FDA, with a decision expected by May 22, 2025. The drug could offer a new treatment option for the nearly 9 million people in the U.S. with plaque psoriasis, particularly those experiencing scalp involvement.

Potential Positives

ZORYVE foam 0.3% demonstrated significant efficacy in treating psoriasis, with 66.4% of individuals achieving scalp success and 45.5% achieving body success at Week 8.

The treatment provided rapid relief of itch, showing improvement as early as 24 hours after application, enhancing patient satisfaction and adherence.

The positive results were published in the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) Dermatology, indicating credibility and recognition in the medical community.

The FDA is currently reviewing a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for ZORYVE foam, with a PDUFA action date set for May 22, 2025, signaling a potential pathway for market approval.

Potential Negatives

Potential delays or setbacks in achieving FDA approval, as indicated by a lengthy PDUFA action date of May 22, 2025.

Adverse reactions reported, including diarrhea, headache, and nausea, which could impact patient acceptance and marketability.

The need for ongoing risk disclosures concerning future uncertainties related to market competition and reimbursement access may diminish confidence in the product's success.

FAQ

What is ZORYVE foam used for?

ZORYVE foam is an investigational treatment for plaque psoriasis affecting the scalp and body.

How effective is ZORYVE foam for scalp psoriasis?

At Week 8, 66.4% of patients achieved S-IGA Success with ZORYVE foam treatment.

What are the main benefits of ZORYVE foam?

ZORYVE foam provides rapid relief from itch and significantly improves psoriasis symptoms across scalp and body.

Is ZORYVE foam safe for use?

Yes, ZORYVE foam was well-tolerated with low incidence of adverse events in clinical trials.

What is the FDA's action date for ZORYVE foam?

The FDA's Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date for ZORYVE foam is May 22, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ARQT Insider Trading Activity

$ARQT insiders have traded $ARQT stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARQT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK BURNETT (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 166,829 shares for an estimated $2,062,043 .

. TODD FRANKLIN WATANABE (See Remarks) has made 1 purchase buying 2,038 shares for an estimated $14,482 and 8 sales selling 75,635 shares for an estimated $1,059,175 .

and 8 sales selling 75,635 shares for an estimated . HOWARD G. WELGUS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $826,588 .

. MASARU MATSUDA (See Remarks) has made 1 purchase buying 1,657 shares for an estimated $11,774 and 4 sales selling 18,406 shares for an estimated $242,056 .

and 4 sales selling 18,406 shares for an estimated . DAVID JOSEPH TOPPER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 9,600 shares for an estimated $151,698

TERRIE CURRAN sold 8,687 shares for an estimated $94,238

LARRY TODD EDWARDS (See Remarks) has made 1 purchase buying 1,093 shares for an estimated $7,766 and 1 sale selling 2,173 shares for an estimated $27,597.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ARQT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $ARQT stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ARQT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARQT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ARQT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ARQT forecast page.

$ARQT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARQT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ARQT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $19.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $19.0 on 12/30/2024

Full Release





Once-daily, investigational ZORYVE foam 0.3%, rapidly improved psoriasis of the scalp and body, including itch, when used as a monotherapy



Once-daily, investigational ZORYVE foam 0.3%, rapidly improved psoriasis of the scalp and body, including itch, when used as a monotherapy



66.4% of individuals treated with ZORYVE foam achieved Scalp-Investigator Global Assessment (S-IGA) Success at Week 8



66.4% of individuals treated with ZORYVE foam achieved Scalp-Investigator Global Assessment (S-IGA) Success at Week 8



45.5% of individuals treated with ZORYVE foam achieved Body-Investigator Global Assessment (B-IGA) Success at Week 8



45.5% of individuals treated with ZORYVE foam achieved Body-Investigator Global Assessment (B-IGA) Success at Week 8



Efficacy and safety results were consistent with Phase 2 results of ZORYVE foam 0.3% in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older



Efficacy and safety results were consistent with Phase 2 results of ZORYVE foam 0.3% in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older



Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for investigational ZORYVE foam 0.3% for psoriasis is under review with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of May 22, 2025



Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for investigational ZORYVE foam 0.3% for psoriasis is under review with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of May 22, 2025



More than half of the nearly 9 million people in the United States with plaque psoriasis experience scalp involvement







WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, today announced that the



Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) Dermatology







published





the positive results from a pivotal Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ZORYVE



®



(roflumilast) foam 0.3% as a once-daily monotherapy treatment for psoriasis of the scalp and body.





The study showed that treatment with investigational ZORYVE foam resulted in significant improvements across multiple efficacy endpoints, including the co-primary efficacy endpoints of S-IGA Success and B-IGA Success, as well as key secondary endpoints. The data also show improvement in pruritus (itch) was observed as early as 24 hours after the first application.





“Plaque psoriasis is a chronic and burdensome disease that often leaves people searching for relief from thick scales, itch, and discomfort – especially when it affects the scalp, where treatment can be particularly challenging,” said Melinda Gooderham, MD, MSc, FRCPC, dermatologist and medical director at the SKiN Centre for Dermatology, principal investigator at the SKiN Research Centre, and lead author on the paper. “These compelling results demonstrate that ZORYVE foam 0.3% may provide rapid and significant relief of plaques anywhere on the body and is well-tolerated according to both investigator and patient-reported assessments. The foam formulation is particularly beneficial for its versatility in treating hair-bearing and non-hair-bearing skin, which could ultimately help patients adhere to their treatment.”







A





R



andomized t



R



ial



E



mploying topi



C



al roflumilas



T



foam to treat scalp ps



OR



iasis (ARRECTOR), was a Phase 3, randomized, double-blinded, vehicle-controlled trial which enrolled 432 adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older with plaque psoriasis affecting the scalp and body, across 49 sites in the United States and Canada.





Significantly greater proportions of individuals treated with ZORYVE foam 0.3% achieved the co-primary efficacy endpoints of S-IGA Success and B-IGA Success, defined as an IGA score of ‘clear’ or ‘almost clear’ plus a 2-point improvement from baseline. At Week 8, 66.4% of individuals treated with ZORYVE foam 0.3% achieved S-IGA success compared to 27.8% for vehicle (P<0.0001). At Week 8, 45.5% of patients treated with ZORYVE foam achieved B-IGA success compared to 20.1% for vehicle (P<0.0001).





Other key findings include:







ZORYVE foam provided a clinically meaningful improvement in scalp itch. 65.3% of individuals treated with ZORYVE achieved a clinically significant reduction in itch compared to 30.3% of individuals treated with vehicle at Week 8 (P<0.0001) as measured by a ≥ 4-point change from baseline in Scalp Itch-Numeric Rating Scale (SI-NRS). Significant improvement was seen in the ZORYVE treatment group as early as Week 2. The data also demonstrated improvement in body itch as measured by the Worst Itch-Numeric Rating Scale (WI-NRS) at Week 8, with 63.1% of those treated with ZORYVE foam 0.3% achieving a ≥ 4-point reduction in WI-NRS compared to 30.1% of those treated with vehicle (P<0.0001). Significant improvement was seen in the ZORYVE treatment group as early as Week 2.



ZORYVE foam provided a clinically meaningful improvement in scalp itch. 65.3% of individuals treated with ZORYVE achieved a clinically significant reduction in itch compared to 30.3% of individuals treated with vehicle at Week 8 (P<0.0001) as measured by a ≥ 4-point change from baseline in Scalp Itch-Numeric Rating Scale (SI-NRS). Significant improvement was seen in the ZORYVE treatment group as early as Week 2. The data also demonstrated improvement in body itch as measured by the Worst Itch-Numeric Rating Scale (WI-NRS) at Week 8, with 63.1% of those treated with ZORYVE foam 0.3% achieving a ≥ 4-point reduction in WI-NRS compared to 30.1% of those treated with vehicle (P<0.0001). Significant improvement was seen in the ZORYVE treatment group as early as Week 2.



Importantly, there was a greater improvement in itch observed with ZORYVE within 24 hours after the first application compared to vehicle (as measured by mean SI-NRS change from baseline, relative to vehicle; P=0.0164). This improvement over vehicle within 24 hours after the first application was also observed in body itch (as measured by WI-NRS change from baseline, relative to vehicle; nominal P=0.0094).



Importantly, there was a greater improvement in itch observed with ZORYVE within 24 hours after the first application compared to vehicle (as measured by mean SI-NRS change from baseline, relative to vehicle; P=0.0164). This improvement over vehicle within 24 hours after the first application was also observed in body itch (as measured by WI-NRS change from baseline, relative to vehicle; nominal P=0.0094).



At Week 8, 70.9% of those treated with ZORYVE foam versus 31.3% treated with vehicle achieved at least 75% improvement in Psoriasis Scalp Severity Index (PSSI-75) (P<.001), another secondary endpoint.



At Week 8, 70.9% of those treated with ZORYVE foam versus 31.3% treated with vehicle achieved at least 75% improvement in Psoriasis Scalp Severity Index (PSSI-75) (P<.001), another secondary endpoint.



Similarly, 50.1% of people treated with ZORYVE foam 0.3% achieved at least 75% improvement in Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI-75), a key secondary endpoint, as compared to 16.8% of those treated with vehicle at Week 8 (P<.001).







ZORYVE foam was well-tolerated. The incidence of Treatment Emergent Adverse Events (TEAEs) was low and similar in both active treatment and vehicle arms. The most frequent adverse events in the ZORYVE foam arm (≥1%) included headache, diarrhea, and nausea. Investigator-rated application-site tolerability was similar between ZORYVE and vehicle groups, with investigators reporting no evidence of irritation for at least 99.2% of all patients at all time points. Patient-rated application-site tolerability was also similar between ZORYVE and vehicle with at least 94.4% of patients reporting no or mild sensation on local tolerability assessments at all time points.





“We are thrilled that



JAMA Dermatology



, a premier medical journal, has published the positive results of our pivotal ARRECTOR study. These data demonstrate that investigational ZORYVE foam rapidly relieved psoriasis symptoms, including the most troublesome symptom of itch,” said Patrick Burnett, MD, PhD, FAAD, chief medical officer at Arcutis. “As an effective, safe, and well-tolerated once-daily treatment, ZORYVE foam 0.3%, if approved, will offer those living with psoriasis a potential new treatment option for use anywhere on the body with no limitations on duration of use. Having a single agent that effectively treats psoriasis on both the scalp and body, with a safe and tolerable profile, is an important therapeutic benefit for both clinicians and the people they treat. We look forward to the FDA’s potential approval of ZORYVE foam 0.3% for the treatment of plaque psoriasis of the scalp and body anticipated later this month.”







About Plaque Psoriasis







Psoriasis is a common, chronic, inflammatory skin disease that affects approximately nine million people in the United States. Symptoms include itch, scaling, redness, and flaking. On darker skin tones, plaques may appear more grayish, purplish, or brown. Psoriasis can appear anywhere on the body, including the knees, elbows, torso, and areas where the skin is thin, like the face, genitals, and intertriginous areas, which are areas where skin touches skin, such as the armpits, under the breasts, stomach folds, between the buttocks, and in the groin area. In addition, scalp psoriasis occurs in more than half of all psoriasis sufferers, and sometimes extends to the forehead, back of the neck, or behind or inside the ears.







About ZORYVE (roflumilast)







ZORYVE is a next generation topical phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4) inhibitor. PDE4 – an established target in dermatology – is an intracellular enzyme that increases the production of pro-inflammatory mediators and decreases production of anti-inflammatory mediators. ZORYVE (roflumilast) topical foam 0.3% is indicated for treatment of seborrheic dermatitis in adult and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older. ZORYVE foam is under review for the treatment of scalp and body psoriasis by the FDA with a PDUFA target action date of May 22, 2025. ZORYVE® (roflumilast) cream 0.3% is approved by the FDA for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous areas, in patients 6 years of age and older. ZORYVE® (roflumilast) cream 0.15% is approved by the FDA for the topical treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in patients 6 years of age and older. In 2024, ZORYVE cream 0.15% was awarded Glamour’s Beauty and Wellness Award for “Eczema Product.” ZORYVE® (roflumilast) cream 0.05% is under review for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in children ages 2 to 5 by the FDA, with a PDUFA target action date of October 13, 2025.







INDICATIONS











ZORYVE cream, 0.3%, is indicated for topical treatment of plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous areas, in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older.





ZORYVE cream, 0.15%, is indicated for topical treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older.





ZORYVE foam, 0.3%, is indicated for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis in adult and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older.







IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION







ZORYVE is contraindicated in patients with moderate to severe liver impairment (Child-Pugh B or C).







Flammability



: The propellants in ZORYVE foam are flammable. Avoid fire, flame, and smoking during and immediately following application.





The most common adverse reactions (≥1%) for ZORYVE cream 0.3% for plaque psoriasis include diarrhea (3.1%), headache (2.4%), insomnia (1.4%), nausea (1.2%), application site pain (1.0%), upper respiratory tract infection (1.0%), and urinary tract infection (1.0%).





The most common adverse reactions (≥1%) for ZORYVE cream 0.15% for atopic dermatitis include headache (2.9%), nausea (1.9%), application site pain (1.5%), diarrhea (1.5%), and vomiting (1.5%).





The most common adverse reactions (≥1%) for ZORYVE foam 0.3% for seborrheic dermatitis include nasopharyngitis (1.5%), nausea (1.3%), and headache (1.1%).





Please see



full Prescribing Information for ZORYVE foam



and



full Prescribing Information for ZORYVE cream



.







About Arcutis







Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a commercial-stage medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of individuals living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis has a growing portfolio of advanced targeted topicals approved to treat three major inflammatory skin diseases. Arcutis’ unique dermatology development platform coupled with our dermatology expertise allows us to invent differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets, and has produced a robust pipeline with multiple follow-on clinical programs for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions including atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata. For more information, visit





www.arcutis.com





or follow Arcutis on





LinkedIn





,





Facebook





,





Instagram





, and





X





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For example, statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on The Company’s current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential real-world use results of ZORYVE foam in scalp and body psoriasis, the potential for ZORYVE foam to advance the standard of care in plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and other inflammatory dermatological conditions, as well as potential regulatory approvals and associated timing of such approvals. These statements are subject to substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ include risks inherent in our business, reimbursement and access to our products, the impact of competition and other important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 25, 2025, as well as any subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that the company makes in this press release are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.







Contacts:











Media









Amanda Sheldon, Head of Corporate Communications









media@arcutis.com













Investors









Latha Vairavan, Chief Financial Officer









ir@arcutis.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.