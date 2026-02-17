Arcutis Biotherapeutics to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ARQT is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results on Feb. 25, after market close. We expect investors to focus on the sales performance of ARQT’s marketed drug and other pipeline updates when the company reports quarterly results.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $115.7 million, while the same for earnings is pinned at 3 cents.

Over the past year, shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics have rallied 106.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 18.8%.



Let’s see how things might have shaped up for ARQT in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Factors Likely to Influence ARQT’s Q4 Results

Arcutis Biotherapeutics primarily derives product revenues from the sale of its flagship product, Zoryve (topical roflumilast), a highly potent and selective phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4) inhibitor marketed in the United States in both cream and foam formulations.

ARQT has been witnessing consistent growth in product sales from Zoryve, driven by sustained increases in prescription volumes across all approved indications, including plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and seborrheic dermatitis, along with improved gross-to-net pricing. The launch of Zoryve foam 0.3% for plaque psoriasis of the scalp and body boosted sales in the third quarter. We expect this trend to have continued in the fourth quarter.

In October, the FDA approved Zoryve cream 0.05% for mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in children aged two to five years. This launch is also likely to have boosted fourth-quarter sales.

Investors are likely to be interested in updates regarding ARQT’s pipeline progress on the fourth-quarter earnings call.

The FDA accepted Arcutis’s supplemental new drug application seeking approval for Zoryve cream 0.3% for treating plaque psoriasis in children aged two to five years in November. The authority has set a target action date of June 29, 2026.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics completed enrollment in an ongoing mid-stage study evaluating Zoryve cream 0.05% in infants aged three months to under 24 months with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in November, with top-line data expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Beyond its currently approved indications, Arcutis is advancing clinical programs to broaden Zoryve’s label into additional indications. The company has initiated patient enrollment in mid-stage studies with Zoryve foam 0.3% for vitiligo, as well as hidradenitis suppurativa.

Fourth-quarter 2025 selling, general, and administrative expenses are expected to have increased, reflecting continued investments to support the ongoing commercial rollout of Zoryve.

Earnings Surprise History

Arcutis has maintained an impeccable earnings surprise track record so far. The bottom line surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 64.80%. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 160%.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. Quote

Earnings Whispers for ARQT

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ARQT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an Earnings ESP of -160.00% as the Most Accurate Estimate currently stands at a loss of 2 cents and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings is pegged at 3 cents.

Zacks Rank: Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

