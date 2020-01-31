Arcutis Biotherapeutics prices upsized IPO at $17 high end

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, a Phase 3 biotech developing topical therapies for common skin diseases, raised $159 million by offering 9.4 million shares at $17, the high end of the range of $15 to $17. The company offered 1.6 million more shares than anticipated and at IPO, it commands a market value of $657 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ARQT. Goldman Sachs, Cowen, and Guggenheim Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.