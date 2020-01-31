Arcutis Biotherapeutics prices upsized IPO at $17 high end

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, a Phase 3 biotech developing topical therapies for common skin diseases, raised $159 million by offering 9.4 million shares at $17, the high end of the range of $15 to $17. The company offered 1.6 million more shares than anticipated and at IPO, it commands a market value of $657 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ARQT. Goldman Sachs, Cowen, and Guggenheim Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.