ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $ARQT Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS ($ARQT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.20 per share, beating estimates of -$0.21 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $65,849,999, beating estimates of $63,495,000 by $2,354,999.

ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $ARQT stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARQT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK BURNETT (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 166,829 shares for an estimated $2,062,043 .

. TODD FRANKLIN WATANABE (See Remarks) has made 1 purchase buying 2,038 shares for an estimated $14,482 and 8 sales selling 75,635 shares for an estimated $1,059,175 .

and 8 sales selling 75,635 shares for an estimated . HOWARD G. WELGUS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $826,588 .

. MASARU MATSUDA (See Remarks) has made 1 purchase buying 1,657 shares for an estimated $11,774 and 4 sales selling 18,406 shares for an estimated $242,056 .

and 4 sales selling 18,406 shares for an estimated . DAVID JOSEPH TOPPER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 9,600 shares for an estimated $151,698

TERRIE CURRAN sold 8,687 shares for an estimated $94,238

LARRY TODD EDWARDS (See Remarks) has made 1 purchase buying 1,093 shares for an estimated $7,766 and 1 sale selling 2,173 shares for an estimated $27,597.

ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARQT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024

ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARQT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ARQT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $19.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $19.0 on 12/30/2024

