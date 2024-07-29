News & Insights

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Commercially Launches Zoryve Cream 0.15% For Atopic Dermatitis

(RTTNews) - Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) Monday said it has commercially launched Zoryve cream 0.15% for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the United States.

Zoryve, a steroid-free cream developed to provide long-term disease control, will be available in pharmacies this week, the company said in a statement.

Atopic dermatitis is the most common type of eczema that affects about 9.6 million children and 16.5 million adults in the U.S.

