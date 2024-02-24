Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 13.60

The average one-year price target for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NasdaqGS:ARQT) has been revised to 13.60 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of 12.24 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.50% from the latest reported closing price of 9.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcutis Biotherapeutics. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 10.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARQT is 0.06%, a decrease of 24.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.98% to 110,504K shares. The put/call ratio of ARQT is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jennison Associates holds 9,066K shares representing 9.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,432K shares, representing an increase of 51.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 9.22% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 8,764K shares representing 9.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,684K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 50.58% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 8,473K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135K shares, representing an increase of 86.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 279.87% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 6,645K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,035K shares, representing an increase of 24.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 55.59% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 6,298K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,118K shares, representing an increase of 50.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 1.56% over the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. The company is leveraging recent advances in immunology and inflammation to develop differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets to solve persistent treatment challenges in serious diseases of the skin. Arcutis' robust pipeline includes four novel drug candidates currently in development for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions. The company's lead product candidate, topical roflumilast, has the potential to become the standard of care for plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis.

