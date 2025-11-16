Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) Price Target Increased by 32.62% to 31.62

The average one-year price target for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NasdaqGS:ARQT) has been revised to $31.62 / share. This is an increase of 32.62% from the prior estimate of $23.84 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $35.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.48% from the latest reported closing price of $25.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcutis Biotherapeutics. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARQT is 0.23%, an increase of 0.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 143,840K shares. The put/call ratio of ARQT is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jennison Associates holds 12,254K shares representing 10.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,109K shares , representing an increase of 9.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 22.89% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 10,749K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 10,478K shares representing 8.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,536K shares , representing a decrease of 10.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 3.69% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 9,875K shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 5,299K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,006K shares , representing an increase of 5.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 30.85% over the last quarter.

