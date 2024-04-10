Arcutis Biotherapeutics Appoints David Topper To Succeed John Smither As CFO

(RTTNews) - Medical dermatology company Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) announced Wednesday that David Topper has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective April 10, 2024. Topper is replacing John Smither, who rejoined Arcutis as interim CFO in August 2023. Smither will remain at Arcutis through the end of April to ensure a smooth transition.

Topper joins Arcutis from Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals, where he served as CFO. He has a proven record of leading and advising on capital markets activities including initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, mergers and acquisitions, debt financings, and derivatives.

Prior to Inmagene, Topper held significant positions in various organizations, including serving as a partner for capital markets at General Atlantic and Frazier Life Sciences. He also acted as CFO and board director at Frazier Life Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Previously, he served for six years as co-head of Equity Capital Markets, vice chairman, and chairman of the Commitments Committee at J.P. Morgan. Prior to JPM, Topper was at Morgan Stanley for 22 years, where he held a number of leadership positions including co-head of Equity Capital Markets and managing director.

