BioTech

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Appoints Chris Peetz To Board Of Directors

July 16, 2026 — 12:02 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on immuno-dermatology, announced the appointment of Christopher Peetz to its Board of Directors, effective from July 15, 2026.

Peetz is co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM), where he has led the company's growth as a rare disease biopharmaceutical firm since its founding in 2018. He also currently serves as entrepreneur-in-residence at Frazier Life Sciences.

Previously, Peetz served as CEO of Flashlight Therapeutics and as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Head of Corporate Development at Tobira Therapeutics Inc. (TBRA) prior to its acquisition by Allergan.

Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Jennerex Biotherapeutics and Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ONXX), planning corporate strategy, marketing, corporate development, and finance. He also served on the Board of Directors of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN) until it was acquired by Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX).

ARQT is currently trading up 0.14% at $27.82.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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