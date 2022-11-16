Arcutis (ARQT) Up on Top-Line Data From Atopic Dermatitis Study

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ARQT recently announced top-line data from its phase III INTEGUMENT-1 pivotal study of roflumilast cream 0.15% to treat mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults and children more than six years.

Roflumilast, the company’s lead candidate, is a non-steroidal topical phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4) inhibitor.

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic skin disease characterized by itchy and inflamed skin, common mainly in children. Per the company, the disease needs rapid-acting topical treatment options since the available treatment with corticosteroids causes major side effects.

The INTEGUMENT-1 study met its primary endpoint, with 32% of the individuals treated with roflumilast cream 0.15% achieving Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) Success - AD score of ‘clear’ or ‘almost clear’ plus a 2-grade improvement from baseline, at week four compared with 15.2% of the subjects treated with a vehicle. The ointment was also well tolerated by the subjects.

The study achieved all its secondary endpoints. 43.2% of the subjects treated with the roflumilast 0.15% cream achieved a 75% reduction in Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) at week four compared with 22% treated with vehicle.

The study also measured the reduction in itchiness in children 12 years and older. Of the subjects, 33.6% treated with the candidate achieved a four-point reduction in Itch Numeric Scale (WI-NRS) at week four compared with 20.7% treated with the vehicle.

The company intends to report results from an identical pivotal phase III INTEGUMENT-2 study on the candidate by the end of 2022. If all goes well, Arcutis will submit a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) in 2023 for roflumilast 0.15% for mild to moderate AD in individuals six years or older.

Arcutis is also evaluating the candidate in a third pivotal phase III study, INTEGUMENT-PED, in patients aged two to five years old.

We remind investors that Arcutis launched roflumilast cream 0.3% in August 2022, under the trade name Zoryve, after the FDA approved it in July to treat plaque psoriasis in the intertriginous areas in individuals 12 years of age or older.

The company is also developing a topical foam formulation of roflumilast and has completed pivotal phase III studies in seborrheic dermatitis and scalp and body psoriasis.

