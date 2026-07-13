An Arcus Insider Sold 68,569 Shares but Kept 1.2 Million After a 200% Run

Key Points

The president of Arcus Biosciences sold 68,569 shares for $2.0 million during the July 9 and July 10 trading sessions.

All shares in this filing were held indirectly by a trust, with the insider maintaining a separate direct position of 378,291 shares.

This transaction was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Juan C. Jaen, the president of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), reported a sale of 68,569 shares on July 9, 2026 and July 10, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $2.0 million Shares sold (indirectly held) 68,569 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 378,291 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 822,240 Post-transaction value $34.7 million

Key questions

What was the structural nature of this transaction?

The sale was conducted through an indirect ownership vehicle, specifically a trust, rather than through Jaen's direct holdings. This type of transaction is often used for estate planning or long-term portfolio management while maintaining a separate direct equity stake in the company.

The sale was conducted through an indirect ownership vehicle, specifically a trust, rather than through Jaen's direct holdings. This type of transaction is often used for estate planning or long-term portfolio management while maintaining a separate direct equity stake in the company. How does this sale align with the insider's total beneficial ownership?

Despite the disposition, the president remains a significant stakeholder with ~1.2 million total shares remaining across direct and indirect accounts, as reported in the Form 4 filing. The reported holdings also include the unvested portion of previously granted restricted stock units, and the insider also holds derivative securities.

Despite the disposition, the president remains a significant stakeholder with ~1.2 million total shares remaining across direct and indirect accounts, as reported in the Form 4 filing. The reported holdings also include the unvested portion of previously granted restricted stock units, and the insider also holds derivative securities. What is the recent financial context for Arcus Biosciences?

The company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm focused on cancer therapies, reporting trailing-twelve-month revenue of $236 million and a net loss of $350 million. As of the July 10 market close, the company had a market capitalization of about $3 billion.

The company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm focused on cancer therapies, reporting trailing-twelve-month revenue of $236 million and a net loss of $350 million. As of the July 10 market close, the company had a market capitalization of about $3 billion. What governed the timing of these sales?

The transactions were non-discretionary at the time of execution, as they were performed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. These plans are adopted in advance to allow insiders to diversify their portfolios or manage liquidity at predetermined times or price points without the influence of non-public information.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-10) $28.92 Market Capitalization $3 billion Revenue (TTM) $236.0 million Net Income (TTM) -$369.0 million

Company Snapshot

Arcus Biosciences develops and commercializes oncology therapeutics, with a clinical-stage portfolio including Casdatifan (a HIF-2α inhibitor for renal cell carcinoma), Domvanalimab (an anti-TIGIT antibody in Phase 2/3 trials for lung and gastrointestinal cancers), Zimberelimab (an anti-PD-1 antibody), and Quemliclustat (a small molecule inhibitor), generating revenue primarily through early-stage clinical development and potential future product commercialization.

The company operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical enterprise focused on advancing proprietary cancer immunotherapy and targeted therapy candidates through clinical trials toward regulatory approval and commercial launch.

Arcus targets oncology specialists and healthcare providers treating patients with difficult-to-treat cancers, including renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and gastrointestinal malignancies, with the objective of establishing market presence upon successful clinical validation and regulatory approval.

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a market capitalization of $3 billion. The company's strategic focus centers on advancing differentiated oncology therapeutics through clinical development, positioning itself to compete in the large and growing immuno-oncology market. Arcus has demonstrated significant investor confidence, with share price appreciation of 200% over the past year, reflecting market optimism regarding its clinical pipeline and potential for value creation upon successful trial outcomes.

What this transaction means for investors

Jaen sold through a trust under a preset 10b5-1 plan, and he's still a major holder with roughly 1.2 million shares across direct and indirect accounts, plus unvested restricted stock and options. When a company president sells a slice this way while keeping the bulk of his exposure, the tax-and-liquidity explanation is almost always the right one, especially after the stock tripled off its lows. And though shares still haven’t quite reached 2021 highs of close to $50, they’ve certainly rallied this past year.



The more important context is that Arcus has reshaped itself. In April, the company scrapped its Phase 3 lung cancer program after the domvanalimab-based STAR-121 trial failed a futility check, and it is now pouring resources into casdatifan, its HIF-2a kidney cancer drug, which posted 15.1 months of median progression-free survival in late-line disease. Management calls casdatifan a potential first- and best-in-class therapy, with a pivotal enrollment milestone and a new first-line trial both due by year-end. For long-term investors, this is what matters more than a trust sale. With about $876 million in cash funding operations into late 2028, this is now a concentrated bet on casdatifan's Phase 3 readouts.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Arcus Biosciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.