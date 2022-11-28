Markets
GILD

Arcus Climbs On Positive Results In Joint TIGIT Program In ARC-7 Study

November 28, 2022 — 09:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) shares are gaining more than 10 percent on Monday morning after the company jointly with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) announced positive results from an open-label TIGIT Phase 2 ARC-7 study in patients with first-line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

ARC-7 evaluated the combinations of anti-TIGIT antibody domvanalimab plus anti-PD-1 antibody zimberelimab, domvanalimab plus zimberelimab and etrumadenant, an A2a/b adenosine receptor antagonist, versus zimberelimab alone.

Domvanalimab combinations continued to show clinically meaningful differentiation compared to zimberelimab monotherapy across multiple efficacy measures.

A total of 150 patients have been randomized across the three study arms.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GILD
RCUS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.