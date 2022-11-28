Arcus Climbs On Positive Results In Joint TIGIT Program In ARC-7 Study

(RTTNews) - Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) shares are gaining more than 10 percent on Monday morning after the company jointly with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) announced positive results from an open-label TIGIT Phase 2 ARC-7 study in patients with first-line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

ARC-7 evaluated the combinations of anti-TIGIT antibody domvanalimab plus anti-PD-1 antibody zimberelimab, domvanalimab plus zimberelimab and etrumadenant, an A2a/b adenosine receptor antagonist, versus zimberelimab alone.

Domvanalimab combinations continued to show clinically meaningful differentiation compared to zimberelimab monotherapy across multiple efficacy measures.

A total of 150 patients have been randomized across the three study arms.

