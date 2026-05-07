Arcus Capital Scales Back Dream Finders Homes Stake, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Arcus Capital Partners, LLC sold 398,536 shares of Dream Finders Homes, with an estimated trade value of $7.08 million based on quarterly average price.

The quarter-end value of the position decreased by $8.33 million, reflecting both the sale and stock price movement.

This transaction represented a 2.55% change in reportable assets under management (AUM).

After the trade, the fund held 475,282 shares valued at $6.62 million.

The position now accounts for 2.38% of AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 6, 2026, Arcus Capital Partners, LLC reduced its stake in Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) by 398,536 shares during the first quarter. The quarter-end value of the position dropped by $8.33 million, reflecting both the sale and changes in the stock price.

What else to know

Following the sale, Dream Finders Homes represents 2.38% of Arcus Capital Partners, LLC’s 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:MOOD: $29.12 million (10.5% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:GRNY: $17.73 million (6.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:TCAF: $15.01 million (5.4% of AUM)

As of May 5, 2026, shares of Dream Finders Homes were priced at $14.21, down 37.3% over the past year, lagging the S&P 500 by 65.76 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 5, 2026) $14.21 Market capitalization $1.316 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.22 billion Net income (TTM) $162.05 million

Company snapshot

Dream Finders Homes is a high-growth homebuilder focused on designing, constructing, and selling single-family homes in diverse and expanding U.S. markets.The company offers single-family entry-level and move-up homes, mortgage brokerage, and insurance agency services across major U.S. metropolitan markets.

It generates revenue primarily through home sales, with additional income from mortgage origination and related insurance services. Dream Finders Homes targets first-time and move-up homebuyers in regions such as Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, Washington D.C., Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

What this transaction means for investors

Dream Finders Homes’ latest results are more complicated than strong sales numbers alone suggest. The company sold a record 2,408 homes in the first quarter, up 19% from last year. However, homebuilding revenue declined, and gross margin fell because lower selling prices, higher incentives, land and financing costs, and other factors hurt profits.

That puts more pressure on Dream Finders’ asset-light land strategy to prove its value. Lot option contracts can give the company flexibility compared with owning large land positions outright, but that flexibility only matters if controlled lots become profitable closings. Since affordability is still a challenge in the market, using incentives can help keep sales steady, but it also means profit margins are at risk.

For Dream Finders, the main question is whether its bigger community base and lot-option strategy can lead to profitable closings. The company has kept orders coming in, but the stock’s performance will depend on whether those sales can happen without leaning too much on incentives and lower prices. Until that balance gets better, order growth by itself may not be enough, and margins will still be the best sign of how well the business model works.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dream Finders Homes. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.