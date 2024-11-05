Arcus Biosciences Says Domvanalimab Plus Zimberelimab Improved Overall Survival In ARC-10

(RTTNews) - Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS), Tuesday announced results from part 1 of ARC-10, evaluating the effects of the combination of Domvanalimab and Zimberelimab versus Zimberelimab or chemotherapy.

The randomized, open-label, three-arm study was conducted in patients with front-line locally advanced or metastatic squamous or non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer with PD-L1 tumor proportion score =50 percent without the presence of any tumor genomic aberration or driver mutation.

The combination drug showed greater progression-free survival, overall survival, and objective response rate compared with those of Zimberelimab or chemotherapy.

Also, the treatment-related adverse events leading to treatment discontinuation were low for the combination of Domvanalimab and Zimberelimab compared to chemotherapy.

Currently, Arcus's stock is trading at $15.32, down 1.54 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

