Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Surges 7.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) shares ended the last trading session 7.5% higher at $18.6. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 34.8% gain over the past four weeks.

The price rise can be attributed to growing investor confidence in the company’s progress with its pipeline candidates, which are being evaluated as monotherapy and in combination studies across various stages of clinical development, targeting various types of cancer indications.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.33 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -33%. Revenues are expected to be $20.44 million, down 57.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Arcus Biosciences, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on RCUS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Arcus Biosciences belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN), closed the last trading session 4.2% lower at $3.9. Over the past month, VTGN has returned 15.3%.

VistaGen Therapeutics' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +11.1% over the past month to -$0.51. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -21.4%. VistaGen Therapeutics currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

