Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RCUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.49, changing hands as high as $34.50 per share. Arcus Biosciences Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RCUS's low point in its 52 week range is $22.38 per share, with $49.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.50.

