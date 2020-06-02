Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.4%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. RCUS was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $26.81 –$36.56 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.



The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revision of one increase and one decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter hasn’t been in a trend either. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



Arcus Biosciences currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



A better-ranked stock in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. AKCA, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



