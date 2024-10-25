Arcus Biosciences price target raised to $29 from $25 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Peter Lawson raised the firm’s price target on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) to $29 from $25 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. While the HIF2alpha data confirmed overall response rate is in line with Merck, there are multiple paths to higher rate with five patients still on study, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

