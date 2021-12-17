Arcus Biosciences, Inc.'s (NYSE:RCUS) insiders who sold earlier this year may be offered solace in this recent price drop

Despite the fact that Arcus Biosciences, Inc.'s (NYSE:RCUS) value has dropped 7.6% in the last week insiders who sold US$1.6m worth of stock in the past 12 months have had less success. Insiders would probably have been better off holding on to their shares given that the average selling price of US$28.25 is still lower than the current share price.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Arcus Biosciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Kathryn Falberg for US$567k worth of shares, at about US$28.35 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$39.36. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 24.13k shares for US$697k. But they sold 56.60k shares for US$1.6m. In total, Arcus Biosciences insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:RCUS Insider Trading Volume December 17th 2021

I will like Arcus Biosciences better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Arcus Biosciences Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Arcus Biosciences shares. In total, COO & Director Jennifer Jarrett sold US$289k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Arcus Biosciences Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Arcus Biosciences insiders own 9.6% of the company, worth about US$267m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Arcus Biosciences Tell Us?

An insider sold Arcus Biosciences shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Arcus Biosciences you should know about.

Of course Arcus Biosciences may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

