Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Just Reported First-Quarter Earnings And Analysts Are Lifting Their Estimates

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its quarterly results last week. It was not a great statutory result, with revenues coming in 26% lower than the analysts predicted. Unsurprisingly, earnings also fell seriously short of forecasts, turning into a per-share loss of US$1.08. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:RCUS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Arcus Biosciences from seven analysts is for revenues of US$106.9m in 2021 which, if met, would be a sizeable 25% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to increase substantially, hitting US$3.16 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$57.6m and losses of US$3.38 per share in 2021. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$53.20, perhaps suggesting that the analysts remain concerned about ongoing losses despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Arcus Biosciences at US$70.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$40.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Arcus Biosciences' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 35% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 101% over the past three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Arcus Biosciences' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Arcus Biosciences going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Arcus Biosciences (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to take into consideration.

