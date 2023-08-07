Arcus Biosciences, Inc Q2 Loss increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Arcus Biosciences, Inc (RCUS) reported Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$75 million, or -$1.04 per share. This compares with -$67 million, or -$0.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.1 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $29 million from $27 million last year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

